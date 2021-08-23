IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 480 posts, apply at iocl.com

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited 480 applications for technical and non-technical trade apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website.

There are a total of 480 vacancies for job postings in various. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 28, till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of IOCL: iocl.com. The age limit for IOCL Recruitment 2021 is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years, as of June 30, 2021.



CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS:

Required Qualification-

Necessary to have a 2-year ITI diploma in a relevant field with matriculation.

For the Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associate, a minimum of 12th should be passed.

Apply on iocl.com

Age Limit-

The age limit required for this must be between 18-24 years.

Important Dates-

Starting Date: August 13, 2021

Last Date: August 28, 2021

Exam Date: September 13, 2021

For recruitment, IOCL will take a written test based on objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option. The selection of candidates for the posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the test. The written tests will be conducted on September 19, 2021, at centres in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bangalore.

