IOCL Recruitment: Indian Oil announces vacancies for Specialist Doctors at iocl.com, check details here

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill in several 'Specialist Doctors' posts in the Barauni Refinery. The interested candidates can appear for a 'Walk-in-Interview'.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Name of the Posts

Cardiologist

Ophthalmologist

Radiologist

Internal Medicine

Endocrinologist

Neurologist

Critical Care Medicine

Gastroenterologist

Anaesthesia

Paediatrics

Dermatologist

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Qualification

The interested candidate should have MBBS with Post Graduate degree with relevant experience in a specified field.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Date, time and place of interview

The interested and eligible candidates can go for a 'Walk-in-Interview' on September 11, 2021, between 10 AM to 4 PM at the Barauni Refinery Hospital in Begusarai.

This is to be noted that remuneration of Rs 4,500 will be given per visit of 2 hours and the frequency of visit and its duration is negotiable.

Interested candidates can appear on the date of interview with their resume, original of all necessary documents and certificates related to qualification, experience etc along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the required documents.

Click to check the official advertisement

