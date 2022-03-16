Karnataka HC recruitment 2022: Apply for several vacancies at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, details here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Karnataka High Court has invited applications for several Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the High Court of Karnataka at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. 

The last day to apply for the posts is April 17, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 54 vacancies of Stenographer at Karnataka HC. 

Karnataka HC recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

The pay scale is Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400 with admissible allowances as per High Court of Karnataka (Officers & Officials) Revised Pay Rules 2018 (Level-7). 

Karnataka HC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake Shorthand and Typing Test and Viva-voce as part of the selection process. 

Karnataka HC recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ 6 Category–I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged) will have to pay application fee of Rs 250, while applicants from General Merit and Other Backward Classes [other than Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Category- I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged)] will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500.  

Direct link to official notification HERE

Tags:
Karnataka High CourtKarnataka High Court recruitment 2022Karnataka High Court recruitmentKarnataka HC
