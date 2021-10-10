National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh announces over 2400 vacancies for Staff Nurses

New Delhi: The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Staff Nurse.

A total of 2445 vacancies have been notified. The appointment will be on a contractual basis for a period of one year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance.

Interested candidates can apply for the job on the official website of UP’s NHM on upnrhm.gov.in.

The application process will start from October 20 (12:01 am) and the last date to apply is November 9 (11:59 am).

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 20500.

The NHM aims to provide universal access to equitable, affordable and quality health care to the people. It works for the reduction of child and maternal deaths, as well as population stabilization, gender and demographic balance.

