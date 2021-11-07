Railway Recruitment 2021: Over 1,600 vacancies announced at rrcprjapprentices.in, check details

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway has released a notification for bumper Apprentices posts and has invited applications from interested candidates. Over 1,600 vacancies have been released for various posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.

The application process is underway since November 2 and interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

Prayagraj division: 703

Jhansi division: 480

Work Shop Jhansi: 185

Agra division: 296

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications?

A candidate should have a class 10th or any other equivalent examination degree with at least 50% marks.

Interested candidates must also have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 1, 2021?

A candidate should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned vacancies is December 1, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE by visiting the official website at rrcprjapprentices.in.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here for the direct link to apply.

Live TV