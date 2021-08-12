हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Board issues notification, check details at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission issued a notification regarding the Constable GD recruitment 2021 has urged the candidates to apply at the earliest and not to wait for the closing date.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: SSC has issued a notification regarding the Constable GD Recruitment 2021. They have urged the candidates in Central Armed Police Force(CAPF), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 not to wait for the deadline to apply.

The notice stated, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of that candidates that aspiring candidates for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Force(CAPD), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifle Examination 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. August 31, 2021and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of the online application will be granted. 

Candidates can check the official notice on ssc.nic.in

Application is accepted through online mode only. Recruitment for 25,271 posts in various forces. 

Vacancy details-

Male: 22,424 posts

Female: 2,847 posts

Click here for Details

Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates must have passed class 10th from a recognized board or university.

The candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years of age as of August 1, 2021.

Should not have been born earlier than 2/08/1998 and later than 1/03/2003.

Selection Process- An online-based examination will be conducted. followed by-:

Physical efficiency test.

Physical standard test.

Medical examination.

Document verification.

