SSC to conduct CHSL 2019 Skill Test on November 3, here are important guidelines for candidates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday (October 26) announced the date for the skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2019. The SSC will conduct the skill test for CHSL 2019 on November 3, 2021. The Commission has issued detailed guidelines for the skill test on its official website: ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019: Important guidelines for skill test

1. For the typing test, a master text passage of about 1750 key depression in English and 1500 words in Hindi will appear on screens and candidates will be required to type the equivalent number of words.

According to SSC guidelines, a combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space will be termed as one “Word”.

2. Candidates will be allowed to remove additional typed words or wrongly typed words before completing the master text.

3. Candidates appearing for Hindi Typing Test should choose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Krutidev, Hindi Remington GAIL, and Hindi Remington CBI. Those opting for an English typing test should choose English (US).

The Commission has also uploaded a demo video for the typing test on its website. Candidates are advised to go through the demo video before the exam.

Notably, candidates, who are exempted from this examination should refer to the detailed guidelines issued by the respective regional office website.

