हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wipro

WIPRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for IT jobs, consultants - check salary, eligibility, how to apply

Software giant Wipro is hiring for several positions across the country

WIPRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for IT jobs, consultants - check salary, eligibility, how to apply

For IT professionals or those looking for job in the IT sector, here's some good news. Wipro is hiring across the country for several posts including Account Executive - Banking & Financial Services, Assistant Manager, Senior Software Engineer, amomg others.

Here are some criteria for the jobs:

Senior Software Engineer: Candidates need minimum 2-4 years’ industry experience in web application development with knowledge of Java/J2EE, angular 8, spring boot, hibernate and SQL/Oracle, microservices , and UPoint Foundation. Candidates should be willing to work in shifts.

Location: Gurgaon

Senior Architect: Candidate must have minimum 10 years of experience and one is expected to  have in depth knowledge of specified multiple technological areas, which includes knowledge of applicable processes, methodologies, standards, products and frameworks.

Location: Bengaluru

Cloud Integration Consultant: Candidates must knowledge about cloud integration, in depth knowledge of any one technological or industry practice area and overview of 2-3 other areas. Candidates need minimum 5-8 years as consultant. 

Location: Bengaluru

Salary:

The pay scale for the position of Senior Software engineer at Wipro, according to Glassdoor, lies in between Rs 6 lakh and 10 lakh per annum, and the additional pay Rs 96,741 per annum is paid on an average basis.

Also read: Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 - check posts and application procedure

How to apply:
Interested candidates can go to the website https://careers.wipro.com/global-india/jobs. Against each job, there's an 'apply now' section. Click and fill in your details and apply for the job.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WiproWipro recruitmentEligibilitysalaryjob application
Next
Story

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for 4845 posts in UP, UK circle, details here

Must Watch

PT15M19S

US: PM Modi welcomed at Washington DC airport, will meet 5 American CEOs