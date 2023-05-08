Sharad Pawar ‘Surprised’ With PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Religious' Slogans, Claims Congress Will Win In Karnataka

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised over Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving ‘religious’ slogans during election campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10. When one takes up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing, Pawar said while speaking to a regional news channel.

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur temple town on Sunday, the NCP chief claimed the Congress will come to power in Karnataka. “We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election,” Pawar said.

“I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing," he said.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said he was keen on visiting the place, but it will be decided when and how he finds the time.

“I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence,?” he said.

It may be noted that Sharad Pawar recently withdrew his resignation as NCP president days after stepping down from the top post. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation on May 2, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

"I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," the veteran politician said. He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization.

He will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said. "I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

Earlier, a committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief rejected incumbent president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down.

After announcing his resignation, Pawar had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal to elect a new party president.