Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita to be introduced in Karnataka school syllabus soon? CM Basavaraj Bommai responds

The discussion to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools syllabus arose after Gujarat announced to teach the book from the current academic year. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (March 19) advocated for introducing Bhagavad Gita as a part of the school syllabus, adding that a call on this will be taken after holding discussions. 

"Our education minister has been discussing about the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus. After getting information from the education department in this regard, a decision will be taken on it," the Karnataka CM was quoted as saying by IANS.

Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh had said on Friday that Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus and if experts suggest it will also be introduced in schools in the southern state from next year. “Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, but it is also for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced - not from this year but next year,” Nagesh had said. 

His remark came in the wake of Gujarat deciding to introduce Bhagavad Gita as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to 12 students from the academic year 2022-23. 

On inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in schools, senior Congress leader from Mysuru and former Minister, Tanveer Sait on Saturday said that introducing Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus is "dangerous". It is as "dangerous as Covid-19 pandemic", he said as per IANS. 

Sait said because of such a decision, school children will “lag behind in academic excellence”.” It may be defendable to do politics during elections, but, once in power, secular principles should be followed,” Congress MLA said. 

Meanwhile, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said every state should consider introducing Bhagavad Gita in their school curriculum. “Bhagavad Gita teaches us morality and ethics. It shows us the responsibility towards well being of society. Many moral stories are there that can inspire our students. Every state govt can think about that,” ANI quoted him as saying. 

(With agency inputs)

