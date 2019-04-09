Bidar Lok Sabha constituency

Bidar is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Bidar will be going to polls on April 18 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bidar parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Chincholi, Alanda, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad. Of these eight, Chincholi and Aurad are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhagwanth Khuba won the seat by a margin of 92222 votes. Bhagwanth Khuba bagged 459290 votes while his nearest rival Congress leader N Dharam Singh secured 367068 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress leader N Dharam Singh had won the seat winning 337957 votes. His nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gurupadappa Nagmarpalli stood second with 298338 votes.

In Bidar, 51.05 per cent or 963206 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 24 contestants who were in the fray, 22 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bhagwanth Khuba contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket while Eshwar Khandre has been nominated by the Congress.