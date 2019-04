Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Davangere is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Davangere will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

HB Manjappa of Indian National Congress, Siddappa BH of Bahujan Samaj Party and GM Siddeshwar of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Davangere Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Davangere parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri and Honnali.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 H B MANJAPPA Indian National Congress 2 SIDDAPPA B H Bahujan Samaj Party 3 G M SIDDESHWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 H ESHWARAPPA Independent 5 GANESHA B A Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MADHU THOGALERI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RAVINDRA NAVALE Indian Labour Party (Ambedkar Phule) 8 S K AFZALKHAN Independent 9 ABDUL NAZEER SAB Independent 10 MOHAMMED ALEEMULLA Independent 11 ALUR M G SWAMY Independent 12 V IQBAL AHEMAD Independent 13 B V TIPPESWAMY GOSHALE Independent 14 A T DADAKHALANDAR Independent 15 BARKATH ALI Independent 16 MOHAMED HAYATH Independent 17 MANJUNATHA MARIKOPPA Independent 18 C M MANJUNATHA SWAMI Independent 19 V MANJUNATHACHAR Independent 20 M B VEERABHADRAPPA Independent 21 SHASHIKUMAR R N Independent 22 Dr|| SRIDHARA UDUPA Independent 23 S S SUBHAN KHAN Independent 24 SYED. ZABIULLA K Independent 25 HARISH HALLI Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader GM Siddeshwara had won the seat by a narrow margin of 17607 votes. GM Siddeshwara bagged 518894 votes while his nearest rival from Congress Mallikarjun secured 501287 votes.