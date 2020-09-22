NIA takes over investigation of Bengaluru riots that took place in August

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) said that it has taken over the investigation of the two cases of arson and violence that took place at Bengaluru's DJ Halli and KG Halli areas on the night of August 11, 2020.

As per the official statement, an NIA team headed by an IG-rank officer is camping at Bengaluru in connection with the investigation of these cases.

The large scale violence occurred when over 1000 people gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Naveen Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshi Nagar constituency) in Kavalbyrasandra wherein the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked by the State Police after the incident.

The mob was protesting against the derogatory social media (Facebook) post about Prophet Mohammed made on August 11, 2020, around 4 pm by the nephew of the MLA allegedly insulting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

The State Secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence.

The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar area under Bengaluru City and also attacked two police stations namely DJ Halli PS and KG Halli PS and vandalized the property of these PS' including Government and private vehicles parked in the premises.

The mob had also attacked Murthy's house who said in an FIR that over Rs 20 lakh gold stolen and property worth Rs 50 lakh were damaged. He said that the mob ransacked the building, burnt it and looted the valuables and jewels.

