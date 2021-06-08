K Sudhakaran, Congress MP from Kannur, appointed new KPCC chief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress central leadership on Tuesday appointed senior leader and Member of Parliament, K Sudhakaran as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The announcement regarding the new KPCC chief came days after the party suffered a drubbing in the Kerala State Assembly polls,

The party high command picked the 73-year old leader for the top post replacing Mullappally Ramachandran after hectic discussions in the state and at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"The Congress president has appointed K Sudhakaran, MP, as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The Congress president has also appointed Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, P T Thomas, MLA, and T Siddique, MLA, as working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee," a statement issued by the party said.

''I am very happy to accept this post. I will try to maintain a cordial relationship with all leaders to strengthen the party,'' K Sudhakaran said. "I will try my level best to revive the party in the state and regain the confidence of party cadres," he said after his appointment as KPCC chief.

Kannur Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran appointed as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief. I am very happy to accept this post. I will try to maintain a cordial relationship with all leaders to strengthen the party: MP K Sudhakaran pic.twitter.com/UIZelix0Fn — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Sudhakaran said Rahul Gandhi informed him about the new responsibility over the phone.

Currently representing the Kannur constituency in the Lok Sabha for the second time, he was also a four-time MLA.

