12 Asanas of Surya Namaskar to boost your health and fitness

Yoga is a way of life rather than an exercise. Yoga and pranayam are a gift from our ancestors. Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation, is a powerful cardiovascular and mindfulness practice aiming to boost energy and fitness.

The Suryanamskar involves 12 Asanas or steps targeting various body parts. The first four poses were repeated at the end in a reverse manner

Pranamasan or The Prayer Pose

The Anjali Mudra or Pranamsana pose is the first pose in the series of 12 poses of Surya Namaskar. This pose is performed by standing erect on the front end of the yoga mat. The feet were closed together while keeping the arms loose alongside. Then these need to be expanded by taking deep breaths. Now Inhale raise your arms and join your palms together at the center of your chest in a Namaste as you exhale.



Hasta Uttasana or The Raise Arms Pose

After the first pose, lift your arms as you bend backward slightly. Your pelvis needs to be pushed forward a bit. Then stretch back and try to elongate your spine. Your arm should be closed your ears while you stretch the entire body up right from your heels.



Hasta Padasana or The Standing Forward Bend Pose

As you exhale, bend forward and try to touch down your toes with the help of your finger. While doing this try not to bend your spine. Keep shoulders and neck relaxed and press slowly into your heels.



Ashwa Sanchalanasana or The Lunge Pose

After Hasta Padasana. You need to bend your knees and rest your palms on the mat in the line with both your feet. As you inhale, bring your right knee closer to your chest’s right side and stretch your left leg backward. At the same time raise your head in the forward-facing position



Dandasana or The Plank Pose

Exhale and place your left leg back in a plank pose. The shoulders, wrists, and elbows remain at a ninety-degree angle to the floor. Your shoulder blades must be brought in and your collarbone should be widened as you spread your shoulder blades. roll and press your toes on the yoga mat and avoid contracting the muscles of your knees with relaxed neck and spine



Ashtanga Namaskar or The Eight-Limbed Pose

This pose is performed by exhaling and bringing your knees onto the floor. Then, it would help if you rested your chin on the floor while your posterior should be held in the air. This posture should be held and extended for a longer period



Bhujangasana or The Cobra pose

While inhaling, raise your head to achieve a backbend while your palms are resting on the mat. Your elbows should be gently bent while touching your body. Then you have to roll your shoulders back while keeping your neck relaxed. Your legs and lower torso should be resting on the floor as you perform this pose.



Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-facing

Lift your hip upwards towards the ceiling. Your heels should be pushed down on the floor or mat. Then drop your head down as you look towards your navel. With each inhale and exhale, stretch more deeply while looking towards your navel.