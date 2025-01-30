'Bandish Bandits' Actor Loses 30 Kg: Shreya Chaudhry Gives Credit To Hrithik Roshan; Shares Struggles With Weight And Slip Disc

Every weight loss journey is unique, and for Shreya Chaudhry, known for her role in Bandish Bandits, it was a serious health issue that acted as a turning point. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed how she neglected her health during her younger years, which led to a slipped disc. This wake-up call motivated her to take control of her health, ultimately leading her to shed around 30 kgs.

‘I stopped doing any physical activity…’

A sedentary lifestyle can harm our health in ways we may not fully understand. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity are equally essential. Chaudhry wrote a heartfelt note about her weight loss journey and the challenges she faced along the way, the caption read, “I told myself, I’ll never give up.” In the letter, she revealed that she first opened up about her struggle with fitness and health because she felt ‘empowered and safe’. This motivated her further to share ‘something she has never spoken out loud’ to make others feel empowered.

Shreya Choudhry Weight Loss Struggle

“When I was 19, I was going through a lot. I was not in the best headspace. During this time, I put on a lot of weight; this took a toll on my fitness and health. I stopped doing any physical activity, and that made things worse. What struck the final nail was me getting a slip disc at that young age! I was always ambitious. I always wanted to be a career-focused girl. And now, I had something that posed as a major obstacle to chasing my dreams. I think this was a huge wake-up call for me. I couldn’t believe I had taken myself for granted,” says Shreya.

“Life will always throw challenges at us; we just need to move on and stay focused, I guess. Touchwood. I’m at my fittest best now. From being a girl who had a slipped disc, I can now box like a beast! I can dance, stand on my two legs for hours during shoots, and push my body to the extreme on sets whenever required,” the Bandish Bandits actor wrote.

Shreya Chaudhry Dedicates Fitness Journey to Hrithik Roshan

Earlier this year, Chaudhry penned a heartfelt post about her fitness journey and dedicated it to the “greek God” of fitness, Hrithik Roshan. In the caption she wrote, “I remember reading an article of @hrithikroshan ( my forever crush) about being fit and how he handled his ups and downs. I have been one of Hrithik’s biggest fans since I was a child and that article changed my life. In hindsight I think I owe my fitness journey to him. So, here it is … an appreciation post for my cinematic idol who inspired me to take care of myself, to make my health a priority. You inspire millions including me…”