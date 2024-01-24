2024 Fashion Forecast: Six Trends Set to Redefine Your Style

The fashion scene is rapidly changing. The year 2024 is all set to be a dynamic year with unique trends all set to dominate the fashion scene. Professor Devender Singh Kharb, Dean, School of Fashion, World University of Design, Sonipat, shares, "We're carrying the playful Barbiecore and sophisticated quiet luxury vibes into the new year. The fashion scene is buzzing with rapid changes, thanks to the swift sharing of styles online. Decoding what consumers crave has never been more exciting." He adds, "Get ready for a year full of dynamic trends, where styles collide, creating a vibrant tapestry of individual expression. It's all about embracing your unique style in 2024, there's no need to follow the crowd."

Six Unique Fashion Trends To Dominate 2024

Devender Singh Kharb introduces the top 6 fashion trends that he believes are poised to redefine style in 2024. Get ready to embrace these captivating looks that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression:

1. Indianness And Spirituality In Fashion

Religious celebrations and long-awaited temple dreams inspire Indian fashion with a blend of spirituality and tradition. Gen-Z embraces a new age of spirituality, expressed through modern interpretations of traditional Indian styles, says Kharb. "Expect innovative designs in occasion wear, such as contemporary lehengas and sari gowns with asymmetrical hemlines, unconventional blouse designs, and a fresh application of traditional elements like Kundans and Gota Patti. Gold takes centre stage, and vibrant colours like saffron and turquoise dominate the palette, reflecting the vibrancy of Indian traditions," he adds.

2. Quiet Luxury Trends

Continuing from 2023, "quiet" fashion emphasises subtle approaches to dressing in 2024. "Neutral tones like black, white, grey, and brown take precedence over heavily logoed products. Brands shift advertising narratives to showcase celebrities in everyday settings, emphasising mundane moments. Toward the end of the year, a resurgence of "loud luxury" is anticipated, while quiet luxury gains momentum online with a focus on curated quality pieces and sustainable fashion," shares Kharb.

3. Y2K Fashion Revival

The influence of 90s minimalism continues to shape fashion trends in 2024. Khab shares, "Grey apparel, silver jewellery, and iconic items such as tank tops, knee-high boots, bandeau dresses, super short skirts, midriff-baring tops, low-rise slouchy trousers, and distressed grunge denim are gaining popularity."

4. Barbiecore Delight

The 'Girl' obsession, known as Barbiecore, persists into 2024, offering a fun and seemingly frivolous escape in a world that often feels grim. "Girly, coquette-inspired accents like bows, lace, ruffles, rosettes, gem-adorned clothes, and pastel colours remain prominent. Brands draw inspiration from ballet, incorporating elements like bows on sneakers," says Kharb.

5. Casual Workwear Revolution

Gen-Z embraces a perpetual casual Friday vibe, incorporating streetwear influences and loose-fitting silhouettes. Traditional workwear pieces like blazers find a place outside the office, defining a corporate trend that balances comfort and style.

6. Grandpacore: An Unexpected Trend

In 2024, grandfathers become unexpected fashion trendsetters with Grandpacore. Kharb explains, "This trend embraces roomy outlines, oversized designs, laid-back tailoring, and vintage pieces steeped in nostalgia. Think mohair cardigans, sweater vests, cinched khaki shorts, personalised jackets, loafers, and durable workwear pants, reflecting a revival of old-world charm with heirloom-like quality and aesthetic appeal."