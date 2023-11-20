Actress Anushka Sharma, also the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, has been his biggest cheerleader over the years. On Sunday (November 19, 2023), when Virat, Rohit Sharma and co took on Pat Cummin's Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Anushka was seen cheering her husband and Team India from the stands. While Virat-Anushka's jodi has always remained a favourite subject of the paparazzi's lenses, Anushka's outfits on match days have also always garnered a lot of attention. And Sunday was no exception when Anushka was seen wearing a white and blue floral dress during the finals.

Anushka wore an easy breezy floral outfit, perfect for a summer outing or even a day at the beach. Her sleeveless halter midi dress has a layered design at the bust part with the remaining ensemble highlighting a flowy dress style. If you are looking to wear the dress at a time when and place where the temperatures are dipping, you can layer it with a jacket or a cardigan. The dress has a round neckline and reaches to the calf. Anushka kept her look simple and elegant as she paired the dress with a golden hoop and a smart watch.

If you are impressed by Anushka's dress, you can check out the collection of clothing label Nicobar. If you are wondering about the price of the dress, it will cost ₹7,250. According to the description on the website, the flared halter dress comes in a romantic, Bali-inspired print comes with pockets. Also, the maxi dress with small blue flowers has a peplum midriff.

(Image Courtesy: A screenshot from nicobar dot com)

Apart from Anushka, even Athiya Shetty grabbed eyeballs as she sported a chic in a casual look with brown pleated pants white bodycon top and an oversized baby pink patterned shirt. Sunday's match, however, ended on a heartbreaking note for Indian fans. Despite remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, India lost the finals and the trophy to Australia, who clinched its sixth world cup title.