Summer Hair Care Tips: How To Beat The Impact Of Heat And Keep Your Locks Healthy

The heat, humidity and sweat in summer lead to several hair problems. From itchy scalps to hair fall, summer brings with it its own issues when it comes to hair. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil, shares, "The heat leads to sweat and itchy scalp, ultimately leading to an increase in hairfall as well. And the easiest way to beat the heat when it comes to hair care is by staying hydrated, which solves most of the problems. Of course, it goes without saying that one must not step out without covering the hair with a scarf or cap as direct exposure to the sun can cause irreversible damage."

Hair Care Tips For Summer

While these solutions work superficially, summer is also the time when your hair needs extra care and nutrition. Clelia Cecilia Angelon shares some key tips on the matter.

Henna: Henna is a great way to nourish your scalp and replenish it with nutrients that will strengthen the hair roots and make the strands shiny and bouncy from root to tip. Opt for organic, natural and vegan options which are a great alternative to chemical hair dyes, as they are free of ammonia or its by-products Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine.

Henna Cream: For those who find henna to be a messy affair, henna cream is also available with an easy-to-apply applicator that makes the entire process easier. As you look at henna cream as an alternative to harsh chemical-based hair dyes, you can also get a variety of colour options like red, copper, black, burgundy, chocolate, blonde and even red.

Chemical-Free Hair Products: Henna also requires after-care shampoo and conditioner specifically developed for coloured hair that will help the colour last longer while also nourishing and replenishing minerals. It would be better if this summer you can cut down chemicals from your haircare regime and ensure that your haircare products like shampoos and conditioners are devoid of PPD, DEA, TEA, EDTA, BHT, resorcinol, hydrogen peroxide, sulphate, synthetic perfume, and paraben.

Hair Oil: One must use hair oil once a week as it is an excellent way to strengthen the hair and roots. Wash them off with a harsh chemical-free shampoo to get frizz and static-free hair.

Consistent Hair Care Routine: A regular hair care routine is the key to healthy hair. Ensure that you have your hair cut every two to three months, and trim the split ends every six to eight weeks. Also, avoid using heat-styling tools such as curling tongs, hair straighteners, or blow dryers. These degrade the hair structure over time, occasionally causing irreparable damage.

Shower Caps At Pools: Summer is also the time when you will be visiting the beach and the pool, thus you must use a shower cap to ensure that your hair is covered and protected.

"Taking care of your hair and using intelligently developed vegan haircare products daily can result in softer, healthier, shinier, and bouncier hair that will make everyone go wow. And you can truly enjoy the summer at the beach eating your favourite fruits or sipping fresh fruit juice, while hair woes have been taken care of," says Clelia Cecilia Angelon.