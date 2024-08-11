Debunking Myths About Pre-Prepared Food

The contemporary world has witnessed a significant evolution in the way people live and work. Due to their hectic schedules, many customers lack the time, enthusiasm, or capacity to cook food from scratch. Instead, they prefer purchasing partially cooked lentils, legumes, baked products, frozen entrees, and even precut fruits and vegetables. The food industry recognised this evolving trend and produced a wide range of pre-prepared items to decrease preparation time.

However, despite the growing popularity of these foods, there are so many different messages, making it challenging to decide which advice to follow, especially when it concerns healthy eating. Commercials represent one thing, friends say the contrary, parents provide guidance based on what they were told as children, and doctors advise against the majority of what people hear. Let’s delve into some of those myths debunked shared by Janardhan Swahar, Managing Director & CEO of Ycook to provide enough clarity about pre-prepared foods:

 These are unhealthy products

One of the common myths about pre-prepared foods is that preservatives, sugar, and salt are added excessively to them. However, this is false, as certain ready-to-eat food products in the market are intended to promote health; they contain higher levels of naturally occurring preservatives, and less sugar and salt.

 They are not nutritious like homely foods

A prevalent misconception is that foods that have already been prepared are unhealthy. Therefore, it's essential to underline that these foods come in numerous nutritious proportions similar to homely foods, consisting of proteins, healthy fats, and minerals.

 Vegan pre-prepared foods are expensive

While some pre-made vegan foods might be more expensive than others, some reasonably priced choices provide a healthy, delicious meal at a substantially lower cost. For example, some stores offer pre-prepared lentils and beans, manufactured with good-quality ingredients, at a reasonable cost.

 These foods lack taste and flavour

Contrary to a misconception, the food industry's technical developments have produced an excellent flavour of ready-to-eat food items. Manufacturers have employed techniques to improve the overall taste of these foods by utilising premium products, creative cooking techniques, and recipes. They have also expanded their menus to cater to a range of tastes and preferences, ensuring customers can find a ready meal to satisfy their appetites.

In today's hectic world, pre-prepared foods provide working individuals and families an efficient and economical resolution. These food products also offer vegans an easy way to adhere to a plant-based diet without compromising their health or the environment. As popular myths have been debunked while demonstrating the benefits of various food products, it is now the responsibility of every individual to investigate and comprehend the facts about every edible item available in the market instead of believing every hearsay that circulates.