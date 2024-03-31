Easter Culinary Creations: Must-Try Recipes For Your Sunday Brunch Or Dinner

When it comes to Easter recipes, the ones that are chocolatey and sweet usually come to mind. But if you don’t really have the biggest sweet tooth, we’ve still got you covered! From Vegemite hot cross buns to devilled egg chicks to salmon fish and chips, here are some of our favourite savoury recipes to enjoy at Easter Sunday shared by Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu.

Easter Nutella Filo Basket

Ingredients:

1. Filo sheet - 6 No.

2. Unsalted butter - 50 Gm

3. Fresh milk - 250 Ml.

4. Breakfast Sugar - 50 Gm.

5. Custard powder - 20 Gm.

6. Vanilla essence - a few drops

7. Nutella Choco. Spread - 100 Gm

Method:

To make this filo basket, heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Take the 6 sheets of filo sheet Cut the filo sheets into approx. 12 cm squares, Take three squares, and make a thick sheet by layering it with melted butter with a pastry brush and place each filo sheet on top of the other. Cut the filo sheets into square shapes then place in a muffin sheet and press it gently from a corner by finger to give a proper basket shape. Repeat the same step for the rest of the squares.

Now Place the muffin sheets in the preheated oven for baking for 6-8 Minutes until golden brown and crisp. Remove the sheet from the oven and let it cool down. Take custard powder and breakfast sugar in a ss bowl and Pour fresh milk in it. Mix it very well till it becomes runny better.

Now pour the fresh milk in a saucepan, put it on a slow flame and let it boil. Pour the prepared custard liquid in it and mix it very well and fast. Remove from flame to avoid burning from the bottom and allow it to cool. Pipe out the custard in a prepared puff basket and decorate with gems, nutella drops and chocolate colored vermicelli.

Linzer Torte

Ingredients:

1. Unsalted butter - 250 Gm.

2. Breakfast sugar - 250 Gm.

3. Egg white - 4 No.

4. Egg yolk - 1 No.

5. Vanilla cookies crumb - 75 Gm.

6. Vanilla cake crumb - 250 Gm.

7. Cinnamon powder - 5 Gm.

8. Floor - 100 Gm.

9. Mix fruit jam - 250 Gm.

10. Baking powder - 4 Gm.

11. Vanilla essence - A few drops

Method:

Preheat the oven at 350* F (175* C). Prepare a small baking tray or cake mold with butter greasing and keep a side.

Mix together flour, vanilla cookies crumb, vanilla cake crumb and cinnamon powder and baking powder in an SS bowl, keep a side. Put unsalted soft butter, breakfast sugar and vanilla essence in another ss bowl and mix it very well till it becomes a fluffy texture.

Now add egg yolks and egg white one by one in it and mix it well to make a smooth batter. Add all dry ingredients in it and mix well to make a smooth mixture. Now take 1/3rd mixture and spread in the prepared baking mold and with the help of a piping bag spread 1/3rd mix fruit jam on the mixture. Repeat this step once again. Take the remaining part of batter in a piping bag and pipe out all batter in cross design. Put the baking mold in a preheated oven for about 30-35 min. for baking. After baking take out the mold and keep aside to cool down. Serve it a little warm.

Chicken Cake With Stuffed Egg Salad

Ingredients:

1. Boiled Egg - 03 no.

2. Chicken minced - 200 gm.

3. Raw Egg - 01 no.

4. Garlic - 01 table. Spoon

5. Fresh cream - 01 table. Spoon

6. Salt - To taste

7. Black pepper crush - To taste

8. Mayonnaise - 02 tableSpoon

Method:

Take Boiled egg, then soak it in 3 different colour of water for about 10 Minutes, cut it into half shape. Mix Chicken mince, chopped Garlic, Salt, black pepper, raw egg and fresh cream altogether then grind it till it is a little crumby.

Place the prepared chicken mixture in a mold and bake it for 10 minutes at 102*c. After doneness take it out from the oven and let it Cool at room temperature. When it is cold then slice it with a sharp knife and arrange nicely in a clean platter and garnished with colorful mayonnaise in boiled eggs. Serve it cold.