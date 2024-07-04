Fond of curd? Avoid These Mistakes For Better Health

Bad cream cheese combinations: Eating curd is very good for health. Cheese is like nectar for the stomach. It is high in protein, calcium and probiotics. Cheese lovers consume it every day. Some people like to mix different things with cheese and eat it. However, there are things that should not be eaten with curd, even accidentally, otherwise many problems can arise. Let's find out what you can't eat with curd.

What you can't eat with curd



1. Sour fruits

Yogurt is already sour, so you shouldn't eat it with sour. fruits Lemon, orange, grapes, raw mangoes etc. do not eat with curd, otherwise indigestion may occur. It can also cause acidity and stomach pain.

2. Onions

Onions should never be eaten with curd. This should be avoided as much as possible, otherwise it can harm digestion. This can cause problems such as stomach upset, gas, etc.



3. Mango

The combination of mango, curd and mango is also considered very bad. It is not good for health. Eating mango and curd together can create toxins in the body. It can cause digestive problems and can also cause skin problems.

4. Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs with cottage cheese should never be eaten. Both are good sources of protein. However, eating them together can put pressure on the digestive system and cause problems like heaviness and gassy feeling in the stomach.



5. Fish

​​​​Fish Eating fish in curd can be harmful. Ayurveda says that fish and curd have the opposite effect, which can disturb the balance of the body and cause skin allergies, rashes or other problems.



When should you not eat curd?

Ayurveda says you should never eat curd at night. Otherwise, the problem of Kapha dosha increases. Consequently, a cold cough or sputum may occur. This should be avoided..