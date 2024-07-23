From Praise to Peace: Finding Self-Worth Within

In this fast pace world, everybody wants appreciation from others so that the feel good about themselves. A kind word from someone, a pat on the back when we do something good, that feeling of accomplishment when someone notices all our minor efforts, these are the natural human desires. But what if our happiness gets totally dependable on these external validations?

Sounds horrible right! Relying too much on external praise can originate problems; also it can affect our self-worth too. We have to understand and accept this fact that true self-worth comes from within. This inner peace allows us to face every ups and downs of life without getting feared about failures.

Instead of thinking about what others think, give value to your own self-worth. Self-worth is all about understanding that you are important and you are worthy. To find self-worth within, we need to shift our focus from seeking praise to appreciating our all qualities which makes us unique.

By practising self compassion, we can do it easily. Be kind towards yourself, especially when you make mistakes. Doing mistake is normal, everybody makes mistakes. So, don’t be harsh on yourself, instead of that treat yourself with kindness and the way you treat your best friend.

By setting goals and celebrating all your achievement is another way from which we can build our self-worth. Don’t set criteria for celebration, always remember every achievement is important no matter how small or big it is. Even small accomplishments of yours can boost your self esteem.

Also the most important thing is spending time with you. Spend your time for doing those things which gives you happiness and makes you complete. Engage yourself on those activities which bring the feeling of joy in you. This will help you to connect with yourself completely.

Last but not the least, surround yourself with those people who holds the positivity and who genuinely supports and encourage you. Try to avoid those who always find a way to criticize you.

Praise and appreciation can be uplifting but true-worth always comes from within. Journey of self-worth might holds some hurdles in their way, but by focussing on our inner values we can find a sense of peace and confidence.