Heard Of Anjarle: Soon To Be The 'Goa' Of Tomorrow

Seaside destinations are increasingly becoming popular hotspots for travelers to explore. One such destination, which is gaining a lot of popularity with visitors, is the coastal town of Anjarle. Anjarle is a village in Dapoli taluka, Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra India. It is a small port located near the mouth of the Jog River. Embark on an expedition of discovery and immerse yourself in the charm of this emerging tourist gem on the Konkan coast.

With its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and rich cultural heritage, Anjarle is perfect as a captivating tourist destination. From serene landscapes to historical marvels, here are five spots you absolutely must visit during your trip to Anjarle:

Ridley’s Beach: Begin your journey with a serene walk along the shores of Ridley’s Beach. With its soft golden sands and crystal-clear waters, this beach offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Don't miss the breathtaking views of the sunset painting the sky in hues of orange and pink.

Kadyavarcha Ganpati Temple: Explore the ancient Kadyavarcha Ganpati Temple, nestled amidst coconut groves and overlooking the Arabian Sea. This centuries-old temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, boasts of intricate architecture and a serene ambiance. Witness the mesmerizing sight of the Ganpati idol carved out of a single stone.

Karle Khind: For nature enthusiasts, a trek to Karle Khind is a must-do activity. Located amidst lush greenery and rolling hills, this scenic trek offers breathtaking views of the Sahyadri mountain range. Immerse yourself in the tranquillity of nature while spotting diverse flora and fauna along the way.

Anjarle Turtle Festival: A unique opportunity to witness the nesting and hatching of Olive Ridley turtles!! Learn about the efforts to protect endangered sea turtles and their nesting grounds along the Konkan coast. Witness adorable hatchlings making their way to the sea under the watchful eyes of conservationists.