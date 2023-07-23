Home Away From Home: 5 Best Student Accommodations In India

Every student's path into higher education is an exciting time in their lives. Finding the ideal student housing that offers not only a pleasant living space but also a supportive atmosphere for learning and personal development is one of the most important components of this trip. Here are five out-of-the-ordinary student housing options in India that offer a pleasant fusion of comfort, conveniences, and a lively community. These accommodations provide a home away from home, assuring a memorable and fulfilling college experience whether you're a local student exploring new towns or an international student seeing the grandeur of India.

Your-Space:

Website: www.your-space.in



Your-space is India's premium student housing brand, offering exceptional accommodation services to college students across 12 Indian cities. With a mission to provide a stress-free living experience away from home, your-space presents thoughtfully designed facilities that create an exciting, safe, and memorable environment. Located within a 5-10 minute walking distance from colleges and universities, the properties feature spacious rooms, homestyle meals, reliable Wi-Fi, an on-premises gym, recreational areas, CCTV surveillance, 24/7 power backup, and top-notch security measures.

Stanza Living:

Website: www.stanzaliving.com

Stanza Living aims to redefine the concept of PG accommodations with its professionally managed, tech-enabled spaces. Their fully furnished rooms, gourmet meals, and a range of amenities cater to the needs of young adults. Stanza Living creates a sense of community through various engagement activities, wellness programs, and an extensive network of PGs in key cities.

Zolo Stays:

Website: www.zolostays.com

Zolo Stays is known for its standardised and well-managed PG accommodations across multiple cities in India. With a focus on comfort and convenience, Zolo Stays offers fully furnished rooms, hygienic facilities, and amenities like Wi-Fi, housekeeping, and 24/7 security. Their community events and engagement activities provide opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals.

MyRoomie:

Website:https://www.myroomie.in/

MyRoomie revolutionises the concept of student accommodation by offering exceptional services and fostering a dynamic community. Designed with attention to detail, MyRoomie provides students with thoughtfully curated rooms, state-of-the-art amenities, and an array of exciting events. By creating a supportive environment, MyRoomie empowers students to excel both academically and socially, making it a top choice for those seeking an elevated living experience during their college years.

CoHo:

Website: www.coho.in

CoHo offers well-curated PG accommodations that blend comfort, community, and convenience. Their thoughtfully designed spaces provide modern amenities, comfortable infrastructure, and common areas. CoHo also organises social events, workshops, and networking sessions to foster a sense of belonging among residents. With locations in major cities, CoHo is a suitable choice for young professionals seeking a hassle-free living experience.