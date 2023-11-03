Energy-Efficient Homes: Why You Should Choose Aluminium Windows And Doors - Expert Explains

By Gurumoorthy V

Energy efficiency has become a top priority for many homeowners. From reducing utility bills to lowering carbon footprint, making the right choices for our homes can have a notable impact. One of the best ways to achieve this is by choosing the right windows and doors for your home which can contribute a lot to your energy-efficient living. Here is a list of reasons for choosing aluminium windows and doors which bring multiple benefits including energy saving.

Energy optimisation: Aluminium windows and doors can significantly improve a home's thermal performance and insulation. They are much more energy efficient than those made with timber or PVC. High-performance aluminium door and window frames have a huge impact on heat gain and loss in your home. When paired with double-glazed insulation, these windows can effectively reduce heat loss and prevent the infiltration of chilly drafts into your home.

Durability: Aluminium is well-known for its durability. Unlike wood, prone to warping, or certain plastics, vulnerable to degradation, aluminium exhibits notable resilience that results in less frequent replacements. When living in areas that are prone to high winds or extremities of weather, aluminium windows and doors can be a desirable option. Moreover, since aluminium is more durable, it can prove to be more economical compared to other options available in the market.

Low Maintenance: One of the standout benefits of aluminium windows and doors is their near-zero maintenance requirement. You can bid adieu to the hassle, time, and expenses typically associated with painting or staining. When you are choosing aluminium, your windows and doors remain sleek and attractive for a long period of time without the need for constant upkeep. Adding to this, aluminium is also immune to humidity, making it resistant to moisture.

Enhanced Air Quality: Aluminium windows and doors play an essential role in elevating the quality of air within your home. Unlike other materials such as timber and PVC, aluminium frames do not emit harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or formaldehyde, which can negatively impact indoor air quality. By choosing aluminium, you can ensure that your home is free from these harmful substances.

Versatile Designs: Aluminium windows and doors provide an extensive array of design choices for homeowners to exercise their creativity. Since aluminium is durable yet flexible, it offers an array of customisations. Hence, homeowners can choose windows and doors that complement their architecture and design, and customise them according to their needs.

Affordable: Choosing aluminium window frames over options like timber is a cost-effective decision in the long run. It not only saves you money but also provides the best lifetime value. Moreover, it's more budget-friendly than materials like uPVC, which are often less durable and efficient. Any initial installation costs are worth the investment as it requires minimal maintenance for years to come.

Sustainable: Aluminium is 100% recyclable and reusable, making it a sustainable choice for your home. Moreover, aluminium maintains its quality even when recycled, and it requires less energy to recycle than many other materials. With a low carbon footprint, aluminium is the ideal option for an environmentally-friendly upgrade to your windows and doors.

Choosing aluminium windows and doors for your home is a smart investment. From energy optimisation and durability to low maintenance and enhanced air quality, aluminium frames provide homeowners with an array of advantages. Additionally, they are versatile, affordable, and secure, which makes them a practical and reliable choice. Hence, if you're looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint, save money on your energy bills, and create a comfortable and secure living environment, consider making the switch to aluminium windows and doors.

[Gurumoorthy V is the Vice President, ALTEZA (Aluminium Doors and Windows), Aparna Enterprise Ltd. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.]