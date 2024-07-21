How to Trust Your Decisions When No One Else Does?

Making decisions is not an easy task, especially when others don’t support your decision. When you face criticism or lack of encouragement just because of your decision then it is very obvious to doubt yourself. But if you always doubt yourself then you will never be able to a confident one which surely you never want.

All the things are depend upon one major thing and that is- how much you know yourself? What are your values? Knowing yourself is the key. When you know your desires, when you know what makes you actually happy, then your decisions become more aligned with who you are.

Try to gather information instead of opinion. Whenever you are in a doubt or confuse about something then research about it but don’t get stuck yourself in a loop of feedback, because too many opinions only bring confusion. So, just trust your research and your gut feeling.

Doing mistakes is a human tendency, everybody makes mistakes and it is very normal, but don’t let those mistakes define you. Analyze all your mistakes, learn from it and move forward with that knowledge.

Instead of focussing on positive things we easily get caught ourselves in a room of negativity. In this fast pace life we all are just running for gaining or achieving something and due to this we forget to celebrate our small successes, our small achievements because we all want big things.

Your decisions are your own responsibility; don’t blame others if things don’t go according to your plan. Take all your responsibility and learn from it. Trusting your decision may takes time so, try to be patient with yourself.

Always remember, trusting your decision doesn’t mean being perfect. It means believing yourself and your ability. Life is all about learning, instead of blaming life, try to learn from it and from your experiences and navigate your life journey with confidence.