Nashik: Beyond Temples And Tradition- Sula Is The True Travel Gem.

Nashik - the wine capital of India

Direct flights to Nashik from Mumbai and Delhi have boosted wine tourism in the wine capital.

An hour's drive from Nashik Airport, Sula Vineyards welcomes you with a lush green view all around. Endless rows of vines meet your gaze and you might be tempted to run towards them immediately.

Whether or not you can see grapes growing depends on the time of your visit. The harvest time is from January to March, unlike many other countries such as France, California, Italy and Turkey, where the harvest takes place in September and October.



Due to the proximity to the equator, the weather conditions in India (Nashik in this case) are different and therefore the winemaking process takes place in a completely different cycle, which brings with it its own challenges. However, Sula has international representation in more than 25 countries.



Sula - Leading Wine Tourism in Nashik

Sula is credited with Nashik being the wine capital of the country.

As you tour the vineyards of Nashik, the wine tasting area has solar panels carved into the top.



Wine tasting is one of the many activities visitors can enjoy at the vineyard, which is frequented daily by young people and families from the nearby cities of Mumbai and Pune. You can also look at the fermentation tanks where the grape juice is stored and peek into the barrel room where high quality wines are aged in French and American oak barrels.

An entry fee of 600 rupees (1000 rupees on weekends) is a cover charge redeemable for tours and tastings and vineyards. Tickets allow entry from 10:30am. to 10:30 p.m. Apart from the aforementioned tours and wine tasting sessions, hunger pangs can be satisfied at two restaurants, Rasa and Little Italy, offering North Indian and Italian cuisine.



For a quick bite, dine in the tasting room with a view of the perfectly pruned vines. There are several Instagram-worthy photo booths to keep you busy all day. Click past Sula's wine bottles or among the vines. Or let nature be the ultimate Insta-worthy element in these photos – the vineyard has plenty of it in all its beautiful glory.

The property also offers tours (of various sizes) where you can walk around the vineyards, especially early in the morning or in the evening, as the strong wind makes the experience even better. Skip the midday bike tours, especially if you're there in the summer.