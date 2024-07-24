Self-Care Day 2024:Combat Stress With These Facial Yoga Tips For Radiant Skin

As we take this time to focus on our well-being during Self-Care Month, let’s pay special attention to an often-overlooked aspect of our health: our skin. Our skin, the largest organ of our body, is constantly exposed to the elements and bears the brunt of our daily stress. It's crucial to give it the care and attention it deserves.

Stress can manifest in various skin issues, from breakouts and dryness to premature aging and wrinkles. Stress can also have a significant impact on our neck and face muscles, leading to various skin and muscle issues. One of the best natural ways to fight stress-related skin problems is facial yoga. It can be your everyday self-care buddy.

Facial yoga helps in relaxing and toning facial muscles, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The exercises promote better blood flow to the face, giving your skin a healthy glow. Regular practice can firm and lift sagging skin, giving a more youthful appearance.

Here are 3 easy-to-follow exercises shared by Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild you can practice daily:

1. Cheek Lifter:

Open your mouth to form an “O”.

Fold your upper lip over your teeth.

Smile to lift your cheek muscles up.

Place your fingers lightly on the top part of your cheeks, and release the cheek muscles to lower them.

Repeat lifting and lowering for 10 repetitions.

2. Forehead Smoother:

Place both hands on your forehead facing inwards and spread all your fingers out between your eyebrows and hairline.

Gently sweep your fingers outwards across your forehead, applying light pressure to tighten the skin.

Relax and repeat 10 times.

3. Jaw Release:

Sit or stand with a straight back.

Inhale deeply through your nose, then exhale through your mouth while making an “O” shape with your lips.

Move your jaw as if you're chewing while keeping your lips together.

Repeat for 1 minute.

Facial yoga is a simple, natural, and effective way to combat stress-related skin issues. Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can help maintain healthy, youthful skin and promote overall relaxation. Give it a try and let your inner glow shine through! Plus, it's a fun and refreshing way to practice self-care every day.