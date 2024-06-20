Where To Place The Mirror In Your House To Attract Luck And Prosperity

Mirror not only creats refletion but also, the mirroe has some important role in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu a mirror can bring health and wealth to you if placed at the correct place. Lets have a check on correct way to place a mirror to attract prosperity.

Placement as per the Vastu

Accoding to Vastu the location of mirror in your house is important as it might cause negative impacts. You should always make sure that two mirrors are never places across feom one another as it could cuse bad energy buildup in your house , also you should make sure that the mirror id four or five feet abouve the ground level. Additionally, it is believed that placing a side table or a large dressing table next to your bed will bring luck and prospaerity.

It is said that one should always make sure that no part of their body is visible in the mirror while sleeping.

Reflection Of Mirrors

If the owner of the house is having a great view outside their window should always possition the mirroe that way so that it refects that into your house . This radiates happiness and a mesmerising view, bringing hapiness and optimism to your house . Placing the mirror in front of anything will help it absorb all the negativity and bad energy out there , also one should avoide placing a mirror in front of the main gate .

Shape Of Mirrors

It is usually advised to choose a mirror with four corners such as square, rectangle. According the vastu these shapes are considered as the lucky shapes whereas vastu makes no recommendation about the mirror sizes, one is free to get any size of mirror which meets their need .

Few Things to take care of while Positioning Mirrors

- Make sure you clean the mirror on a regular basis as it gets importantto get a clear reflection.

- Place the mirror in your home's northeast corner.

- Make sure that the mirror is kept atlest four or five feet above the ground level.

