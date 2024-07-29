Why Do People Sleepwalk?

You must have seen many movies that show people walking while they’re asleep, performing unusual activities that sometimes result in scaring others. While these scenes can be exaggerated for dramatic effect, sleepwalking is a real phenomenon that affects many individuals.

Sleepwalking, or somnambulism, is a behavior disorder that originates during deep sleep and results in abnormal movements like walking or performing other complex activities. Scientists have divided sleep into two types: REM and non-REM. Sleepwalking happens during non-REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, usually in stage 3 of the sleep cycle, also known as deep sleep.

The Science Behind Sleepwalking

Many sleep experts believe that the reason people sleepwalk is because their brains are in a state of partial arousal from deep sleep. This partial arousal leads to a state where certain parts of the brain responsible for movement and other activities become active, while the areas responsible for conscious thought and awareness remain inactive.

Causes

Experts indicate various factors influence sleepwalking:

Genetics

Many studies found that around 47% of children sleepwalk if one parent has a history of sleepwalking, and 61% if both parents do.

Sleep Deprivation

A lack of sufficient sleep has been correlated with an elevated risk of sleepwalking.

Stress and Anxiety

High levels of stress and anxiety can affect sleep patterns, eventually contributing to sleepwalking.

Medical Conditions

Conditions such as seizures and sleep apnea can disrupt sleep and lead to sleepwalking.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Usually, people do not require specific treatments for sleepwalking. However, seeing a doctor is necessary when:

Frequent episodes occur.

Dangerous activities are performed (such as harming someone, using sharp objects, or leaving the house).

Psychological symptoms are present.

Injuries occur.

It is crucial to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis. Effective management, such as following a healthy sleep routine, minimizing stress, and avoiding alcohol or certain medications, can significantly reduce or eliminate the risk of sleepwalking.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)