World Chocolate Day 2024: Turn Into A Baker To Indulge In Chocolate Desserts

Working with chocolate is a delightful challenge that pushes our creativity and skills to new heights. Its versatility allows us to craft a symphony of flavours, textures, and emotions, creating experiences that bring joy and indulgence to every bite. On World Chocolate Day, we celebrate this extraordinary ingredient and the endless possibilities it offers to us as pastry chefs.

Here are some recipes shared by Chefs:

Chocolate Brookies by Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Ingredients:

Butter Unsalted

Castor Sugar

Dark chocolate

Eggs

Cocoa powder

Baking soda

Refined flour

Method:

1. Beat butter and the sugar until light and fluffy.

2. Melt the chocolate and butter in a double boiler

3. Add the chocolate mixture to the egg mixture at room temperature

4. Sieve refined flour and baking soda

5. Fold in the mixture

6. Scoop the mixture on a line of parchment paper

7. Bake at 180*c for 12 minutes

70% Chocolate Dome Surprise by Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Chocolate cremeaux

● 70% dark chocolate – 100gms

● Milk – 100ml

● Fresh Cream – 50 ml

● Eggs – 2 nos

● Sugar - 70 gms

Method:

1. Boil milk & cream and sugar

2. Beat eggs and add temper boil mix into the eggs

3. Add the mixture to the chocolate

4. Blend it to smooth texture

Chocolate micro corals

● Eggs – 2 nos

● Sugar – 80gms

● Cocoa powder – 20gms

● Flour – 40gms

Method:

1. Beat egg and sugar for 10 minn

2. Fold cocoa powder and flour

3. Pipe the mixture in a paper cup

4. Microwave the mixture for 1 minute

5. Place the cups upside down after microwave

Raspberry gelee

● Raspberry puree – 250gms

● Sugar – 80gms

● Pectin – 8gms

Method:

1. Boil raspberry puree add sugar

2. At 40°add pectin and cool it 102 °

3. Spread on a silicon mat

4. Cool and blend

Chocolate dome shell

● 70% dark chocolate – 200gms

Method:

1. Melt the chocolate till 45°

2. Temper the chocolate and use the chocolate at 32°

3. Set it in a dome silicon mold

Assembly

1. Brush the plate with a brush as desired

2. place Half chocolate dome on the plate

3. fill the dome with chocolate cremeaux

4. pipe the raspberry gelee into the dome filled with chocolate cremeaux

5. add the chocolate micro corals to it

6. the other half dome close it garnish it with gold leaf and serve

Chocolate Fudge Brownies by Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR

Ingredients:

• 200g dark chocolate, chopped

• 250g butter

• 300g sugar

• 4 large eggs

• 140g plain flour

• 50g cocoa powder

• 100g chocolate chips

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan ovens) or gas mark 4. Grease a 20cm square baking tin and line it with parchment paper.

2. In a heatproof bowl set over a pan of hot water, melt the chocolate and butter together. Allow the mixture to cool slightly.

3. Beat the sugar and eggs together until the mixture is thick and creamy, then stir in the melted chocolate.

4. Sift the flour and cocoa powder into the mixture and fold them in gently. Add the chocolate chips and stir to combine.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 25-30 minutes. Let it cool before cutting into squares.

Chocolate Lava Cakes by Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR

Ingredients:

• 100g butter, plus extra for greasing

• 100g dark chocolate, chopped

• 150g light brown soft sugar

• 3 large eggs

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

• 50g plain flour

• Single cream, to serve

Method:

• Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan) or gas mark 6. Generously grease 6 Dariole moulds or basins and arrange them on a baking tray.

• In a heatproof bowl, melt the butter and chopped chocolate over a pan of hot water, or use the microwave in 30-second intervals. Stir until the mixture is smooth and let it cool for 15 minutes.

• With an electric hand whisk, beat in the sugar, then add the eggs one by one, followed by the vanilla extract and flour.

• Evenly distribute the mixture into the prepared moulds. Refrigerate or freeze until you are ready to bake. If baking from frozen, cook for 16 minutes, otherwise bake for 10-12 minutes until the tops are firm but the centers remain soft.

• Carefully run a knife around the edges of the cakes, then turn them out onto serving plates. Serve with a single cream.

Nutella And White Chocolate Brownie by Tarun Shetty, Corporate Chef, Zoreko

Ingredients:

Butter

Brown Sugar

Eggs

Vanilla Essence

Baking Powder

Flour

White Chocolate

Nutella

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 280c. Lightly spray the baking tray with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper also

2. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, flour, melted white chocolate, powdered sugar, butter and baking powder

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.

4. Sprinkle the dry mix over the wet mix and stir until just combined.

5. Pour half the batter into the prepared baking tray and then randomly drizzle the Nutella over the mixture and give it a light mix then again pour the other half and use a spatula to smooth the top. Bake for 40 to 48 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with only a few crumbs attached. Once out of the oven, let it cool for some time.

6. Cut into squares drizzle with Nutella and serve.



