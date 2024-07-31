Before you leave, it is very important to know what facilities are in place to ensure your safety. It is good to know important factors related to safety such as living environment, crime rate, etc. In such a situation, Forbes Advisor has published a report that talks about the most dangerous cities in the world for tourism. At the top of the list are the most dangerous cities in the world, while at the bottom of the list are the safest cities in the world. With this list, before planning your next trip, you can know which places you should avoid.



10 most dangerous cities in the world



Caracas, Venezuela

Caracas was declared the most dangerous city in the world. This city received a score of 100/100 for crime rate, natural disasters and safety. This means that incidents such as violence and theft continue to occur here.



Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, a city in neighboring Pakistan, is the second most dangerous city in the world. The crime rate in this city is also quite high, making it dangerous for tourists.



Yangon, Myanmar

Yangon is ranked as the third most dangerous city for tourists. The city's digital security is poor and crime rates are also very high.



Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is the fourth most dangerous city in the world. Due to poverty, incidents such as theft are common in the city.



Manila, Philippines

Manila is the fifth most dangerous city. Here too, theft and assault are rife and security measures are lacking.



Dhaka, Bangladesh

​​​​Dhaka, the capital of neighboring Bangladesh, is the sixth most dangerous city in the world. Here too, crime rates are very high due to poverty. In addition, the standard of living is very low.



Bogota, Colombia

Bogota, the capital of Colombia, is the seventh most dangerous city in the world. The crime rate in this city is also very high.



Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is eighth on this list. Its infrastructure and security measures are very weak.



Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City is also not safe for tourism. It is ninth on this list.



Quito, Ecuador

Quito is the capital of Ecuador, located in South America. The city is ranked tenth on the list of dangerous cities.