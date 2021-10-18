हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Lucknow Police to take action against people taking part in 'Rail Roko Andolan'

The Police informed that 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and that they will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 18, 2021 - 10:46
File Photo

New Delhi: The Lucknow Police today (October 18) morning said that they will take against people who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' that has been called by the farmers' organization. The Police informed that 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and that they will impose National Security Act if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy.

A nationwide Rail roko agitation has been called to demand the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

Meanwhile, the death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala has increased to 22. The search and rescue operations are currently underway.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is also scheduled to release the complete date sheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams today.

18 October 2021, 10:42 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: A group of migrant workers leaves Srinagar after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists, reports ANI.

18 October 2021, 09:57 AM

CBSE Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the complete datesheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams today. Stay with Zee News for all the updates on the CBSE datasheet.

18 October 2021, 09:55 AM

Haryana: A special CBI court in Panchkula will today pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in connection with the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. Read more here

18 October 2021, 09:53 AM

Gujarat: Two people have died and 125 have been rescued after a fire broke out at the packaging factory early morning today in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat.

18 October 2021, 09:51 AM

Rail roko andolan: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide 'rail roko' agitation demanding the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused. Farmers are also protesting against the new farm laws.

18 October 2021, 09:49 AM

Uttar Pradesh: The Lucknow Police has said that they will take against people who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' today. The Police informed that 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and that they will impose National Security Act if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy.

