LIVE: Lucknow Police to take action against people taking part in 'Rail Roko Andolan'

18 October 2021, 10:42 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: A group of migrant workers leaves Srinagar after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists, reports ANI.
J&K: A group of migrant workers leaves from Kashmir's Srinagar after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists
"Situation is getting bad here. We're scared, we've children with us & hence going back to our hometown," says a migrant from Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/lcdUosH9eB
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
18 October 2021, 09:57 AM
CBSE Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the complete datesheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams today. Stay with Zee News for all the updates on the CBSE datasheet.
18 October 2021, 09:55 AM
Haryana: A special CBI court in Panchkula will today pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in connection with the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. Read more here
18 October 2021, 09:53 AM
Gujarat: Two people have died and 125 have been rescued after a fire broke out at the packaging factory early morning today in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat.
Surat | Rescue operation has concluded at the packaging factory where a fire broke out early morning today in Vareli, Kadodara
Police say two people have died and 125 people rescued in the fire incident. pic.twitter.com/UlgKlk94BE
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
#WATCH Around 125 people were rescued, two died in fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat, early morning today; Fire fighting operation underway#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dWsjwmPTph
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
18 October 2021, 09:51 AM
Rail roko andolan: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide 'rail roko' agitation demanding the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused. Farmers are also protesting against the new farm laws.
Punjab: Farm law protestors sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan' today pic.twitter.com/lQrKImJKso
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
18 October 2021, 09:49 AM
Uttar Pradesh: The Lucknow Police has said that they will take against people who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' today. The Police informed that 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and that they will impose National Security Act if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy.