LIVE: Lucknow Police to take action against people taking part in 'Rail Roko Andolan'

New Delhi: The Lucknow Police today (October 18) morning said that they will take against people who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' that has been called by the farmers' organization. The Police informed that 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and that they will impose National Security Act if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy.

A nationwide Rail roko agitation has been called to demand the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

Meanwhile, the death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala has increased to 22. The search and rescue operations are currently underway. The Central Board of Secondary Education is also scheduled to release the complete date sheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams today. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the news updates

