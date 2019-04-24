Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.While six assembly segments of Arambagh are in Hooghly district, one segment is in Paschim Medinipur district.

Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) of All India Trinamool Congress, Jyoti Kumari Das of Indian National Congress, Tapan Kumar Ray of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sakti Mohan Malik of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Samir Mitra of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 APARUPA PODDAR (AFRIN ALI) All India Trinamool Congress 2 JYOTI KUMARI DAS Indian National Congress 3 TAPAN KUMAR RAY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SAKTI MOHAN MALIK Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 SAMIR MITRA Bahujan Samaj Party 6 JHANTU LAL PAKRE Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 7 PROSANTA MALIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 BINAY KUMAR MALIK Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 9 CHITTARANJAN MALLICK Independent

The Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Tarakeswar, Haripal, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul and Chandrakona (SC).

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Aparupa Poddar of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Aparupa Poddar aka Afrin Ali of Trinamool Congress won from the seat by getting 748,764 votes.