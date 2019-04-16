Balaghat is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency covers the entire Balaghat district and part of Seoni district.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. Balaghat will go to polls on April 29, the fourth of the seven phase polls. Voting in the by-poll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency would also be held on April 29.

The couting of votes will be held on May 23.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats while the BJP finished at 109 seats, seven short of a majority. The two parties were locked in a nail-biting contest.

For the upcoming election, BJP has fielded Dhal Singh Bisen from the seat against Congress' Madhu Bhagat. Other members in the fray are CPI's Ali MR Khan, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's Abhishek Bilhore, Bahujan Mukti Party's Karan Singh Naagpure among others.

Bahujan Samaj Party, who is contesting on 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh, has named Kankar Munjare from the seat. Munjare had contested as an Independent candidate from Balaghat in 1989 and had tasted victory against Congress candidate Nandkishore Sharma, who had twice represented the seat.

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments — Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat and Seoni.