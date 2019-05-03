Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency consists of 7 assembly segments.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi of All India Trinamool Congress, Pallab Sengupta of Communist Party of India, Sayantan Basu of Bharatiya Janata Party, Quazi Abdur Rahim of Indian National Congress and Abul Kashem Dhali of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Abul Kashem Dhali Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Quazi Abdur Rahim Indian National Congress 3 Nusrat Jahan Ruhi All India Trinamool Congress 4 Pallab Sengupta Communist Party of India 5 Sayantan Basu Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Ajay Kumar Bain SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Imamul Hasan Mallik Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 8 Md. Tabarok Hossain Molla All India Labour Party 9 Mizanoor Rahaman Independent 10 Amiya Sarkar Independent 11 Abdul Hannan Sardar Independent 12 Parimal Mistri Independent 13 Subhasis Kumar Bhowmik Independent

Also read: Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Basirhat parliamentary constituency are - Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Idris Ali of AITC was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Ali bagged 492,326 votes and decimated Nurul Huda of the CPI who got 382667 votes.