Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency centres on Bolpur in West Bengal.

The seat is reserved for scheduled castes and its polling number is 41.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, poling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Trinamool Congress's Anupam Hazra won from the seat defeating CPI(M)'s Dr. Ram Chandra Dome with a margin of 2,36,112 votes. Dome had held the seat from 2009 to 2014.

Before that, Bolpur was a pocket borough of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After Anupam Hazra switched camps to BJP recently, Trinamool Congress nominated Asit Kumar Mal from the seat.

Here are some facts about Birbhum:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Bolpur

Sitting MP: Anupam Hazra

Winning margin: 2,36,112

Runner up: Dr. Ram Chandra Dome, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,304,756

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84.81

Number of women voters in 2014: 7,40,045

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,939

Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Ketugram, Mangalkot , Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur and Mayureswar. All the seven assembly segments of Birbhum are in Birbhum district.