Dhar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Dhar covers eight assembly segments– Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow. Of these, Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri are reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Savitri Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1 lakh votes. She had defeated Umang Singhar of the Indian National Congress (INC). Thakur had secured 558387 votes while Singhar got 454059 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 64.55 percent across 1722 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ajay Rawat of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Karan Burman of the SamSP.

In the year 2009, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi of the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 2 thousand votes against Mukam Singh Kirade of the of the BJP. While Rajukhedi got 302660 seats, Kirade secured 299999 seats.

Other members in the fray were Ajay Rawat of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Hariram Patel Delmiwala who was an Independent.