EC orders re-polling in 8 booths of Shahjahanpur constituency in UP

Voting in these booths took place on April 29.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered re-polling in eight booths in Shahjahanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on May 6.

According to news agency ANI, the voting in these booths will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on May 6.

As per the EC order, the re-polling will be held in booth number 289 in Jalalabad Assembly segment, 68 and 327 in Tilhar Assembly segment, booth number 368 and 351 in Powayan assembly segment, and 140, 255 and 371 of Dadraula assembly segment. 

 

Live TV

Voting in these booths took place on April 29. 

In Uttar Pradesh, polling for the last phase is scheduled for May 19 and the counting of votes for the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be done on May 23. 

