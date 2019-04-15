Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Alphons Kannanthanam of Bharatiya Janata Party, PA Niamathulla of Bahujan Samaj Party, P Rajeev of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Hibi Eden of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ALPHONS KANNANTHANAM Bharatiya Janata Party 2 P A NIAMATHULLA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 P RAJEEV Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 HIBI EDEN Indian National Congress 5 ABDUL KHADER VAZHAKKALA Samajwadi Forward Bloc 6 V M FAIZAL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 7 RAJEEV NAGAN Ambedkarite Party of India 8 ADV VIVEK K VIJAYAN Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 9 SHAJAHAN ABDULKHADAR Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 10 ASWATHI RAJAPPAN Independent 11 KUMAR Independent 12 LAILA RASHEED Independent 13 SREEDHARAN Independent

Also read: Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Ernakulam constituency covers seven assembly segments – Paravur, Vypin, Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, K V Thomas of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 87 thousand votes. He had defeated Christy Fernandez, who was an Independent candidate. Thomas had secured 353841 votes while Fernandez got 266794 votes.