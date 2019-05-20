Exit poll results are wrong, Opposition is winning: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed the exit polls as a trick by the RSS-backed institutions and asked all his supporters to reject it, a day after these polls gave NDA a comfortable majority to return to power at the Centre and not-so-good prospects for the opposition alliance in Bihar.

"Before the exit, the market`s own compulsions are sold in the name of Exit Polls. With the help of Sangh (RSS)-supported institutions and resources, playing with the psychology of the disadvantaged is their old weapon. Dismiss it. We are winning. Keep a close watch on the strong room. The tricks of people expert in playing the dirty games cannot be successful," Yadav`s said in a tweet.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had a different take on the exit polls."Every single exit poll can`t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," tweeted National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.

Live TV

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that Exit Polls have failed to catch the people`s pulse."Time and again Exit Polls have failed to catch the people`s pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," tweeted Naidu.

Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.