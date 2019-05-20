Exit poll results are wrong, Opposition is winning: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed the exit polls as a trick by the RSS-backed institutions and asked all his supporters to reject it, a day after these polls gave NDA a comfortable majority to return to power at the Centre and not-so-good prospects for the opposition alliance in Bihar.
"Before the exit, the market`s own compulsions are sold in the name of Exit Polls. With the help of Sangh (RSS)-supported institutions and resources, playing with the psychology of the disadvantaged is their old weapon. Dismiss it. We are winning. Keep a close watch on the strong room. The tricks of people expert in playing the dirty games cannot be successful," Yadav`s said in a tweet.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had a different take on the exit polls."Every single exit poll can`t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," tweeted National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that Exit Polls have failed to catch the people`s pulse."Time and again Exit Polls have failed to catch the people`s pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," tweeted Naidu.
Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.