Voting in five seats in Bihar will take place in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. The constituencies going to polls are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur in Bihar. At least 82 candidates including 6 women are in the fray for the 5 Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

As per the data available, there are total 87,66,722 voters including 16,875 service voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase. Of the electorate, 46,78,401 are males, 40,88,096 females and 225 third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up at least 8,899 polling stations for Monday.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

HAJIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 UMESH DAS Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DASAI CHAUDHARY Nationalist Congress Party 3 PASHU PATI KUMAR PARAS Lok Jan Shakti Party 4 SHIV CHANDRA RAM Rashtriya Janata Dal 5 KUMARI AASHIKI Sathi Aur Aapka Faisala Party 6 JIBAS PASWAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 BALENDRA DAS Jai Prakash Janata Dal 8 RAJGIR PASWAN Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 9 ARVIND PASWAN Independent 10 RAJ KR. PASWAN Independent 11 SHIWANI KANT Independent

MADHUBANI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK KUMAR YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 2 ANAND KUMAR JHA Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Party 3 MD. KHALIQUE ANSARI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 4 DHANESHWAR MAHTO Bhartiya Mitra Party 5 BADRI KUMAR PURBEY Vikassheel Insaan Party 6 RANJIT KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party 7 RAM SWARUP BHARTI Voters Party International 8 REKHA RANJAN YADAV Republican Party of India (A) 9 SATISH CHANDRA JHA Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 10 SUBHASH CHANDRA JHA Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 11 ANIL KUMAR SAH Independent 12 ABUBAKAR RAHMANI Independent 13 ABHIJIT KUMAR SINGH Independent 14 RAJU KUMAR RAJ Independent 15 VIDYA SAGAR MANDAL Jago Hindustan Party 16 DR. SHAKEEL AHMAD Independent 17 HEMA JHA Independent

MUZAFFARPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Nishad Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Swarnlata Devi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Anirudh Singh All India Forward Bloc 4 Jauhar Azad Bahujan Mukti Party 5 Devendra Rakesh Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 6 Dharmendra Paswan Bharatiya Momin Front 7 Nandan Kumar Janata Party 8 Nageshwar Prasad Singh Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 9 Pankaj Kumar Aap Aur Hum Party 10 Pradeep Kumar Singh Shivsena 11 Mohamad Idris SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 Raj Bhushan Choudhary Vikassheel Insaan Party 13 Renu Khari Jan Adhikar Party 14 Shiv shakti Monu Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 15 Shiva Bihari Singhania Bharat Nirman Party 16 Sukhdeo Prasad Voters Party International 17 Sudhir Kumar Jha Yuva Krantikari Party 18 Surendra Ray Rashtriya Hind Sena 19 Ajitansh Gaur Independent 20 Mukesh Kumar Independent 21 Ritesh Prasad Independent 22 Suresh Kumar Independent

SARAN

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandrika Roy Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Rajiv Pratap Rudy Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sheojee Ram Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ishteyaque Ahmad Yuva Krantikari Party 5 Juned Khan Bhartiya Insan Party 6 Dharamveer Kumar Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 7 Bhisham Kumar Ray Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 8 Raj Kishore Prasad Vanchit Samaj Party 9 Prabhat Kumar Giri Independent 10 Raj Kumar Rai (Yadav) Independent 11 Lalu Prasad Yadav Independent 12 Shiv Brat Singh Independent

SITAMARHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Arjun Ray Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Jasem Ahamad Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Sunil Kumar Pintu Janata Dal (United) 4 Braj Kishor All India Forward Bloc 5 Mohan Sah Kisan Party of India 6 Raghunath Kumar Aam Aadmi Party 7 Ravindra Kumar Chandra urf Dr. Raja Babu Bhartiya Mitra Party 8 Raj Kishore Prasad Proutist Bloc, India 9 Surendra Kumar Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 10 Amit Chaudhary urf Madhav Chaudhary Independent 11 Chandrika Prasad Independent 12 Dr. Junaid Khan Independent 13 Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh Independent 14 Dharmendra Kumar Independent 15 Nand Kishore Gupta Independent 16 Mahesh Nandan Singh Independent 17 Ramesh Kumar Mishra Independent 18 Lalbabu Paswan Independent 19 Vinod Sah Independent 20 Shashi Kumar Singh Independent

In the five seats in Bihar which are going to polls on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in three while Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) are in power in one seat each.

In Sitamarhi, there are 20 candidates in the fray. The EC has put in place 1,776 polling booths in the seat where a total of 17,50,771 voters are eligible to execise their franchise.

In Madhubani, there are 17 candidates in the fray for which 1,837 polling booths have been set up. A total of 17,91,166 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Twenty two candidates are in the fray in Muzaffarpur. The poll body has set up 1,748 polling stations for the seat where 17,27,779 are eligible to vote.

In Saran, there are 12 candidates in the fray for which 1,711 polling booths have been set up. A total of 16,61,922 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Eleven candidates are in the fray in Hajipur. The poll body has set up 1,827 polling stations for the seat where 18,18,209 are eligible to vote.