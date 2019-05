Full list of candidates going to polls in Punjab in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

All thirteen Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the seventh phase of general election on Sunday. The seats where voting will be held are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.

Out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Faridkot are reserved for Scheduled Castes while others are general category seats. A total of 278 candidates are contesting for these 13 seats out of which 24 are women. The lowest number of contesting candidates are from Hoshiarpur where just 8 candidates are in the fray. The maximum number of 30 candidates are contesting from Amritsar. The Election Commission has set up a total of 23,213 polling stations in the state.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Punjab:

AMRITSAR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 HARDEEP SINGH PURI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KULDIP SINGH DHALIWAL Aam Aadmi Party 3 GURJEET SINGH AUJLA Indian National Congress 4 DASWINDER KAUR Communist Party of India 5 SATNAM SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 6 KAWALJIT SINGH SAHOTA Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 7 KEWAL KRISHAN Bahujan Mukti Party 8 GAGANDEEP KUMAR Shivsena 9 LAKHWINDER SINGH SIDHU Republican Party of India (A) 10 SARABJIT SINGH Independent 11 SHAMSHER SINGH Independent 12 SANJEEV KUMAR Independent 13 SANDEEP SINGH Independent 14 SHAM LAL GANDHIWADI Independent 15 SUNIL KUMAR BHATTI Independent 16 SUNIL KUMAR MATTU Independent 17 SHUBHAM KUMAR Independent 18 SUMAN SINGH Independent 19 SURJIT SINGH Independent 20 HARJINDER SINGH Independent 21 KASHMIR SINGH Independent 22 KABAL SINGH Independent 23 GAUTAM Independent 24 CHAND KUMAR Independent 25 CHAIN SINGH BAINKA Independent 26 JASPAL SINGH Independent 27 BALWINDER SINGH Independent 28 BAL KRISHAN Independent 29 MOHINDER SINGH Independent 30 MOHINDER SINGH NAMDHARI Independent

ANANDPUR SAHIB



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Sodhi Vikram Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Narinder Singh Shergill Aam Aadmi Party 3 Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra Shiromani Akali Dal 4 Manish Tewari Indian National Congress 5 Raghunath Singh Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Ashwani Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena 7 Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur Janral Samaj Party 8 Surinder Kaur Mangat Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 9 Harmesh Sharma Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 10 Kawaljeet Singh Hind Congress Party 11 Kulwinder Kaur Ambedkarite Party of India 12 Gurbinder Singh Sonu Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 Jodh Singh Thandi Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 14 Faqir Chand Shivsena 15 Bir Devinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) 16 Bargava Reddy D Pyramid Party of India 17 Avtar Singh Independent 18 Ashish Garg Independent 19 Sunaina Independent 20 Kirpal Kaur Independent 21 Charan Dass Independent 22 Jagneet Singh Balsuan Independent 23 Dr. Paramjeet Singh Ranu Independent 24 Manmohan Singh Independent 25 Rakesh Kumar Independent 26 Vikram Singh John Independent

BATHINDA



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Indian National Congress 2 Harsimrat Kaur Badal Shiromani Akali Dal 3 Prof. Baljinder Kaur Aam Aadmi Party 4 Swarn Singh Dhaliwal SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 Sukhchain Singh Bhargav Hindustan Shakti Sena 6 Sukhpal Singh Khaira Punjab Ekta Party 7 Gursewak Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 8 Gurmeet Singh Insa Punjab Labour Party 9 Dr. Jagsir Singh Mrar Bahujan Mukti Party 10 Rtd. Subedar Major Jagdev Singh Raipur Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 11 Baljinder Kumar Sangila Socialist Party (India) 12 Bhagwant Singh Samaon Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 13 Bhupinder Singh Bhainda Waring Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 14 Amrik Singh Independent 15 Sandeep Kumar Independent 16 Surjeet Singh Independent 17 Harpal Singh Independent 18 Kartar Singh Independent 19 Gurcharan Singh Independent 20 Gurmail Singh Independent 21 Teja Singh Independent 22 Nahar Singh Independent 23 Bhola Singh Sahota Independent 24 Manjit Kaur Independent 25 Ranveer Singh Rana Independent 26 Prof. Lakhbir Singh Independent 27 Veerpal Kaur Independent

FARIDKOT



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Prof. Sadhu Singh Aam Aadmi Party 2 Gulzar Singh Ranike Shiromani Akali Dal 3 Dr. Daljit Singh Chauhan Nationalist Congress Party 4 Mohammad Sadique Indian National Congress 5 Om Parkash Bhartiya Janraj Party 6 Ajay Kumar Indian Democratic Republican Front 7 Amandeep Kaur Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 Dr. Swarn Singh Apna Samaj Party 9 Sukhdev Singh Hindustan Shakti Sena 10 Chanan Singh Wattu Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Parminder Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 12 Master Baldev Singh Punjab Ekta Party 13 Bhola Singh Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 14 Rajinder Kaur Safri Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 15 Veerpal Kaur Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 16 Jaswinder Singh Independent 17 Jagmeet Singh Independent 18 Darshan Singh Independent 19 Nanak Singh Chauhan Independent 20 Badal Singh Independent

FATEHGARH SAHIB



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AMAR SINGH Indian National Congress 2 DARBARA SINGH GURU Shiromani Akali Dal 3 BANDEEP SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 4 ASHOK KUMAR Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 5 SURJIT SINGH KANG Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 6 HARCHAND SINGH Revolutionary Socialist Party 7 KAMALJEET SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 8 GURJIT SINGH Sarvjan Sewa Party 9 GURBACHAN SINGH Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 10 BALWINDER KAUR Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 11 MANWINDER SINGH GIASPURA Lok Insaaf Party 12 RAM SINGH RAISAL Ambedkarite Party of India 13 VINOD KUMAR Bharat Prabhat Party 14 KARANDEEP SINGH Independent 15 KULDEEP SINGH SAHOTA Independent 16 GURCHARAN SINGH MACHHIWARA Independent 17 ADVOCATE PRABHJOT SINGH Independent 18 PREM SINGH MOHANPUR Independent 19 BALKAR SINGH Independent 20 LACHHMAN SINGH Independent

FIROZPUR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 SUKHBIR SINGH BADAL Shiromani Akali Dal 2 SHER SINGH GHUBAYA Indian National Congress 3 HANS RAJ GOLDEN Communist Party of India 4 HARJINDER SINGH KAKA SRAN Aam Aadmi Party 5 SUNNY BAWA Akhil Bhartiya Apna Da 6 SUKHJIT SINGH Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 7 HARMANDER SINGH Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 8 NARESH KUMAR Hindustan Shakti Sena 9 BALWANT SINGH KHALSA Janral Samaj Party 10 MADAN LAL Republican Party of India (Reformist) 11 SATNAM SINGH S/O GURDEEP SINGH Independent 12 SATNAM SINGH S/O BALWANT SINGH Independent 13 SUSHIL KUMAR Independent 14 SURJIT SINGH Independent 15 KASHMIR SINGH Independent 16 KULDEEP SINGH Independent 17 JATINDER SINGH THIND Independent 18 PARWINDER SINGH Independent 19 PALA SINGH Independent 20 BALKAR SINGH Independent 21 BUTA RAM GULATI Independent 22 MANOJ KUMAR Independent

GURDASPUR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 SUNNY DEOL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SUNIL JAKHAR Indian National Congress 3 PETER MASIH Aam Aadmi Party 4 ASHWANI KUMAR HAPPY Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 5 JASBIR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 6 PRITAM SINGH BHATTI Janral Samaj Party 7 MANGAL SINGH Democratic Party of India 8 YASH PAUL Bahujan Mukti Party 9 LAL CHAND KATARU CHAK Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 10 AMANDEEP SINGH GHOTRA Independent 11 SUKRIT SHARDA Independent 12 HARPREET SINGH Independent 13 KARAM SINGH Independent 14 KASIM DEEN Independent 15 PARAMPREET SINGH Independent

HOSHIARPUR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 SOM PARKASH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KHUSHI RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr. RAVJOT SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 4 Dr. RAJ KUMAR CHABBEWAL Indian National Congress 5 DHARAM PAL Nationalist Justice Party 6 PARAMJIT SINGH (FAUJI BOOTHGARH) Samaj Bhalai Morcha 7 TILAK RAJ (VAID) Independent 8 DAVINDER SINGH Independent

JALANDHAR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Santokh Singh Chaudhary Indian National Congress 2 Charanjit Singh Atwal Shiromani Akali Dal 3 Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh Aam Aadmi Party 4 Balwinder Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Urmila Ambedkar National Congress 6 Subhash Goria Shivsena 7 Hari Mitter Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 Gurupal Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 9 Jagan Nath Bajwa Hum Bhartiya Party 10 Tara Singh Gill Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 11 Parkash Chand Jassal Republican Party of India (A) 12 Baljinder Sodhi Nationalist Justice Party 13 Ramesh Lal Kala Bahujan Mukti Party 14 Opkar Singh Bakhshi Independent 15 Amrish Kumar Independent 16 Sukhdev Singh Independent 17 Kashmir Singh Ghugshore Independent 18 Valmikacharaya Nitya Anand Independent 19 Neetu Shutteran Wala Independent

KHADOOR SAHIB



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 JASBIR SINGH GILL Indian National Congress 2 JAGIR KAUR Shiromani Akali Dal 3 MANJINDER SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 4 STEPHEN BHATTI Shivsena 5 SANTOKH SINGH Hindustan Shakti Sena 6 SURJIT SINGH Shiromani Lok Dal Party 7 KHAJAN SINGH Nationalist Justice Party 8 PARAMJIT KAUR KHALRA Punjab Ekta Party 9 PARWINDER SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 10 PURAN SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 11 ONKAR SINGH Independent 12 SUKHWANT SINGH Independent 13 SURJIT SINGH Independent 14 HARJIT KAUR Independent 15 JAGIR KAUR Independent 16 PARAMJIT SINGH Independent 17 PARAMJIT KAUR Independent 18 PARMINDER SINGH Independent 19 MOHAN SINGH Independent

LUDHIANA



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 BABA SUKHWINDER SINGH GILL Nationalist Congress Party 2 PROF. TEJ PAL SINGH GILL Aam Aadmi Party 3 MAHESHINDER SINGH GREWAL Shiromani Akali Dal 4 RAVNEET SINGH BITTU Indian National Congress 5 BABA AMARJIT SINGH KHALSA Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 6 SIMARJEET SINGH BAINS Lok Insaaf Party 7 DARSHAN SINGH DABA Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 8 DALJIT SINGH People's Party of India(secular) 9 DEVINDER BHAGRIA Hindustan Shakti Sena 10 DILDAR SINGH Ambedkarite Party of India 11 PARDEEP BAWA Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 12 DR. BRIJESH KUMAR BANGAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 BALJIT SINGH Bharat Prabhat Party 14 Er. BALDEV RAJ KATNA Nationalist Justice Party 15 BINTU KUMAR TAANK ( B.K. TAANK) Ambedkar National Congress 16 MOHD. NASEEM ANSARI Rashtriya Sahara Party 17 RAJINDER GHAI Hindu Samaj Party 18 VAID RAM SINGH DEAPAK Bahujan Mukti Party 19 JASDEEP SINGH SODHI Independent 20 JAI PARKASH JAIN (TITU BANIYA) Independent 21 MOHINDER SINGH Independent 22 RAVINDER PAL SINGH (BABA JI BURGER WALE) Independent

PATIALA



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Surjit Singh Rakhra Shiromani Akali Dal 2 Neena Mittal Aam Aadmi Party 3 Preneet Kaur Indian National Congress 4 Ashwani Kumar Shivsena 5 Ajaib Singh Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 6 Harpal Singh Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Kshmakant Pandey Hindustan Shakti Sena 8 Dharam Vira Gandhi Nawan Punjab Party 9 Amarpreet Singh Independent 10 Shankar Lal Independent 11 Harbhajan Singh Virk Independent 12 Gurnam Singh Independent 13 Jasbir Singh Independent 14 Jagmail Singh Independent 15 Parminder Kumar Independent 16 Parveen Kumar Independent 17 Banwari Lal Independent 18 Baldeep Singh Independent 19 Makhan Singh Independent 20 Manjeet Singh Independent 21 Mohan Lal Independent 22 Randhir Singh Khangura Independent 23 Rajesh Kumar Independent 24 Rishabh Sharma Independent 25 Lal Chand Independent

SANGRUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KEWAL SINGH DHILLON Indian National Congress 2 PARMINDER SINGH DHINDSA Shiromani Akali Dal 3 BHAGWANT MANN Aam Aadmi Party 4 SIMRANJIT SINGH MANN Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 5 GURNAM SINGH BHIKHI Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 6 JASRAJ SINGH LONGIA Lok Insaaf Party 7 JASWANT SINGH Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 8 JAGMOHAN KRISHAN THAKUR Janral Samaj Party 9 NAJEERA BEGAM Rashtriya Sahara Party 10 BALWINDER SINGH SANDHU Bharat Prabhat Party 11 MOHINDERPAL SINGH DANGARH Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 12 MANISH KUMAR Bhartiya Janraj Party 13 MALVINDER SINGH BENIPAL Janata Dal (United) 14 Rajvir Kaur Hindustan Shakti Sena 15 VIJAY AGGARWAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 16 SUKHWINDER SINGH Independent 17 GURJEET SINGH Independent 18 TULSI SINGH Independent 19 DAYAL CHAND Independent 20 DESA SINGH Independent 21 PAPPU KUMAR Independent 22 BAGGA SINGH KAHNE-KE Independent 23 BALJIT KAUR Independent 24 BHANTBIR SINGH Independent 25 RAJ KUMAR Independent

In the fray for Sunday's elections are Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann. Two Union ministers, Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda and Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar, are also in the fray. Congress heavyweights in the single-phase polling in the state include former Union ministers Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib and Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

In Gurdaspur, BJP candidate Sunny Deol has banked on his star appeal, reminding people of the patriotic characters he has played in films like Border and Gadar. BJP MP Kirron Kher is trying to retain the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in a three-corner contest, which includes former Union ministers Pawan Kumar Bansal (Congress) and Harmohan Dhawan (AAP).

Punjab has approximately 2,08,92,674 electors out of which 1,10,59,828 are male, 98,32,286 are female and 560 electors are from the third gender.