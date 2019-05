Voting in 14 Uttar Pradesh constituencies will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats going to polls are Amethi, Bahraich, Banda, Barabanki, Dhaurahra, Faizabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Kaiserganj, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli and Sitapur.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state. About 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in the 14 constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest. Polling in the state is being held in all 7 phases. Voting will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

AMETHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress 2 Smriti Irani Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Afajal Varis Bahujan Mukti Party 4 Gopal Swaroop Gandhi Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh 5 Durgesh Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 6 Nathu Ram Janvadi Party(Socialist) 7 Prem Shankar Moulik Adhikar Party 8 Pankaj Ramkumar Sing Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 9 Bas Deo Maurya Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 10 Ram Milan Rashtriya Apna Dal 11 Ram Sidh Yadav Manavtawadi Samaj Party 12 Shatrunjai Pratap Singh Lok Gathbandhan Party 13 SHIV Nandan Singh Bharatiya Sampuran Krantikari Party 14 Gopal Prasad Independent 15 Dinesh Kumar Independent 16 Dhurv lal Independent 17 Bhagwandeen Independent 18 Ram Sajiwan Independent 19 Lal Babu Independent 20 Vipin Yadav Independent 21 Shiv Kumar Independent 22 Dr. U.P. Shivananda Independent 23 Saritha S. Nair Independent 24 Suresh Kumar Shukla Independent 25 Mo. Hasan Lahari Independent 26 Harun Rasheed Independent 27 Hemant Kumar Independent

BAHRAICH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AKSHAIBAR LAL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SHABBIR BALMIKI Samajwadi Party 3 SAVITRI BAI PHOOLE Indian National Congress 4 JAGDISH KUMAR SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 MAUJILAL Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party 6 RAM SAGAR Rashtriya Kranti Party 7 RINKU SAHANI Shivsena 8 GUR PRASAD Independent 9 JANARDAN GOND Independent 10 SHIVNANDAN Independent

BANDA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BALKUMAR PATEL Indian National Congress 2 MAHENDRA Communist Party of India 3 SHYAMA CHARAN GUPTA Samajwadi Party 4 R.K. SINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 5 CHHOTELAL Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 MIRA DEVI Swatantra Jantaraj Party 7 SHIRAZ RAHAT KHAN Ambedkar Samaj Party 8 RAMPRATAP Independent

BARABANKI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Upendra Singh Rawat Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Tanuj Punia Indian National Congress 3 Ram Sagar Rawat Samajwadi Party 4 Asha Devi Lok Dal 5 Om kar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Kalpana Rawat Bharat Prabhat Party 7 Tarawati Awami Samta Party 8 Fool Dulari Samdarshi Samaj Party 9 Vinod Kumar Aam Janta Party (India) 10 Santosh Kumari Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Dal 11 Kishan Lal Independent 12 Molhey Ram Rawat Independent 13 Manju Devi Independent

DHAURAHRA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARSHAD ILIYAS SIDDIQUI Bahujan Samaj Party 2 KUNWAR JITIN PRASADA Indian National Congress 3 REKHA VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ANIL KUMAR ' RAJVANSHI' Bahujan Awam Party 5 BALJEET KAUR Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 MALKHAN SINGH RAJPOOT Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 MUKESH KUMAR Shivsena 8 REETU VERMA 'DIDI' Independent

FAIZABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANAND SEN Samajwadi Party 2 NIRMAL KHATRI Indian National Congress 3 LALLU SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ASHA DEVI Lok Dal 5 KANCHAN YADAV Moulik Adhikar Party 6 MAHESH TIWARI Shivsena 7 VIJAY SHANKAR PANDEY Lok Gathbandhan Party 8 SHER AFGAN Bharat Prabhat Party 9 KAMLESH TIWARI Independent 10 MANOJ KUMAR MISHRA Independent 11 RAJBAHADUR URF RAJAN PANDEY Independent 12 LAL MANI TRIPATHI (BHAI SAHAB) Independent 13 SHARAD KUMAR Independent

FATEHPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NIRANJAN JYOTI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAKESH SACHAN Indian National Congress 3 SUKHDEV PRASAD VERMA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ASHOK KUMAR MISHRA Janhit Bharat Party 5 MAHESH CHANDRA SAHU Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 RAJKUMAR LODHI Vikas Insaf Party 7 RAMKUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 KAMTA PRASAD Independent 9 JUBER AHMAD Independent 10 BENI PRASAD Independent

GONDA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KIRTI VARDHAN SINGH ALIAS RAJA BHAIYA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SMT KRISHNA PATEL Indian National Congress 3 VINOD KUMAR ALIAS PANDIT SINGH Samajwadi Party 4 ASMAN DATT MISHRA Bharat Prabhat Party 5 QUTUBUDDIN KHAN "DIMOND" Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 MOHD. JAVED ANSARI Vishwa Manav Samaj Kalyan Parishad, 7 DHANI RAM CHAUDHRI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 8 PEER ALI KHAN Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party 9 MUBARAK ALI All India Forward Bloc 10 RADHEY SHYAM ALIAS PAPPU RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 11 HAFIZ ALI Peace Party 12 MO. ARBI Independent 13 NARENDRA SINGH Independent 14 MAHESH SINGH Independent 15 VINOD KUMAR SINGH Independent

KAISERGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandradev Ram Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Brijbhusan Sharan Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Vinay Kumar Pandey 'Vinnu' Indian National Congress 4 Umesh Kumar Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party (United) 5 Chandra Prakash Pandey Naitik Party 6 Dhananjay Sharma Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Pramod Kumar Samrat Ashok Sena Party 8 Vajid Aam Janta Party (India) 9 Santosh Bharat Prabhat Party 10 Om Prakash Mishra Independent 11 Munni Independent 12 Shiv Narayan Independent

KAUSHAMBI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 INDRAJEET SAROJ Samajwadi Party 2 GIRISH PASI Indian National Congress 3 VINOD KUMAR SONKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 BACHACHA LAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 5 MISHRI LAL Swatantra Jantaraj Party 6 RAJDEV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 SHAILENDRA KUMAR PASI Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 8 CHHEDDU Independent 9 PRADEEP KUMAR Independent 10 RAM SUMER Independent 11 SHAILENDRA KUMAR Independent 12 SHAILENDRA KUMAR Independent

LUCKNOW

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Poonam Shatrughan Sinha Samajwadi Party 2 Acharya Pramod Krishnam Indian National Congress 3 Rajnath Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Amar Kumar Raizada Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 5 Kapil Mohan Chowdhary Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal 6 Ganesh Chaudari Saaf Party 7 Girish Narain Pande Sarvodaya Bharat Party 8 Mo Fahim Indian National League 9 Dev Narayan Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 Ramesh All India Forward Bloc 11 Ram Sagar Pal Awami Samta Party 12 Shamim Khan Nagrik Ekta Party 13 Avinash Chandra Jain Independent 14 Jimidar Singh Yadav Independent 15 Sanjay Singh Rana Independent

MOHANLALGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kaushal Kishore Bharatiya Janata Party 2 R. K. Chaudhary Indian National Congress 3 C. L. Verma Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ganesh Rawat Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Jagdish Prasad Gautam Manavtawadi Samaj Party 6 Radha Ambedkar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 Ram Sagar Paasi Samdarshi Samaj Party 8 Shatrohan Lal Rawat Lok Dal 9 Sushil Kumar Aadarsh Sangram Party 10 Jagdish Rawat Independent 11 Prabhawati Devi Independent 12 Ramesh Kumar Independent

RAE BARELI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DINESH PRATAP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SONIA GANDHI Indian National Congress 3 ASHOK PRATAP MAURYA Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 4 KIRAN CHAUDHARY Bahujan Mukti Party 5 RAM NARAYAN Voters Party International 6 RAM SINGH YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 RAMESHVAR LODHI Sabka Dal United 8 SUNEEL KUMAR Peace Party 9 HORI LAL Pragatisheel Samaj Party 10 NAIMISH PRATAP NARAYAN SINGH Independent 11 PRAMENDRA KUMAR Independent 12 PRAMOD KUREEL Independent 13 VIJAY BAHADUR SINGH Independent 14 SARTAJ KHAN Independent 15 SURENDRA BAHADUR SINGH Independent

SITAPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Qaiser Jahan Indian National Congress 2 Nakul Dubey Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Rajesh Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Anil Singh Aam Janta Party (India) 5 Abu Bakar Bharat Prabhat Party 6 Geeta Devi Bahujan Awam Party 7 Mahendra Kumar Awami Samta Party 8 Vijay Kumar Mishra Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Turab Ali Independent 10 Pyare Lal Bhargva Independent 11 Vinod Kumar Independent 12 Shuchita Kumar Independent

The phase will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party is fighting for seven seats -- Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.