close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Highest number of terrorist attacks in Congress rule, alleges Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Raghubar Das is contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat.  

Highest number of terrorist attacks in Congress rule, alleges Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Katihar (Bihar): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday criticised the Congress and said that the country witnessed the highest number of terrorist attacks and corruption cases during its dispensation at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally at Haflaganj in favour of Dulal Chand Goswami -- the JD(U) candidate contesting from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat -- Das said the general elections of 2019 will set the course and direction of the country.

It is up to the people whether they would elect a dynasty or give another opportunity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The corrupt Congress party broke the morale of the Army," Das claimed.

He also alleged that the Congress government did not dare to retaliate in the face of repeated terrorist attacks on key installations. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Jharkhand Chief MinisterRaghubar Das
Next
Story

EC bars Mayawati from poll campaigning for 48 hrs over provocative speech

Must Watch

PT6M5S

DNA: Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigns for TMC