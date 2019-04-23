Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. This constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008.

Krishna Poonia of Indian National Congress, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore of Bharatiya Janata Party and Virender Singh Bidhuri of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KRISHNA POONIA Indian National Congress 2 COL. RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VIRENDER SINGH BIDHURI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAJENDRA KUMAR Ambedkarite Party of India 5 RAM NIWAS NENAWAT MEGHAWAL Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic) 6 BANWARI LAL MEENA Independent 7 RAMSINGH KASANA Independent 8 VINOD SHARMA Independent

Jaipur Rural constituency covers eight assembly segments – Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh and Bansur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 3.32 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr. CP Joshi of the Indian National Congress (INC). Rathore had secured 632930 votes while Joshi got 300034 votes.