Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jorhat is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam. Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency covers ten assembly segments - Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra and Sibsagar.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency of Assam:

SR No. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANAK GOGOI Communist Party of India 2 TOPON KUMAR GOGOI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RIBULAYA GOGOI All India Trinamool Congress 4 SUSHANTA BORGOHAIN Indian National Congress 5 KAMALA RAJ KONWAR National People's Party 6 RAJ KUMAR DUWARA All India Forward Bloc 7 ARBIN KUMAR BORUAH Independent 8 NANDITA NAG Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa - the then vice president of the party in the state - had defeated Congress' Bijoy Krishna Handique by 102420 votes with a voter turnout of 78.32 per cent in the constituency. Asom Gana Parishad's Prodip Hazarika and CPI's Drupad Borgohain were some of the other contenders in the electoral fight.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, the result was the exact opposite with Handique defeating Tasa by a margin of 71,914 votes. The voter turnout here at the time was 64.58 per cent.

Even as voter turnout increased between 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the number of polling stations here saw a jump by 215.