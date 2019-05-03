Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. Joynagar Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 19) was formed in 1962. It is composed of seven Vidhan Sabha segments.

Dr Ashok Kandary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tapan Mondal of Indian National Congress, Pratima Mondal of All India Trinamool Congress and Sankar Deb Mondal of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 DR. ASHOK KANDARY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TAPAN MONDAL Indian National Congress 3 PRATIMA MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress 4 SANKAR DEB MONDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SUBHAS NASKAR Revolutionary Socialist Party 6 ASHOKE BAIRAGI New Democratic Party of India 7 JAYKRISHNA HALDAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 SWAPAN KUMAR MANDAL Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.)

Also read: Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Joynagar parliamentary constituency are - Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Joynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba and Magrahat Purba (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Pratima Mondal of Mamata Banerjee-led AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lk Sabha polls. Mondal got 494,746 votes and defeated Subhas Naskar of the RSP who managed to get 386,362 votes.