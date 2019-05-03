close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. Joynagar Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 19) was formed in 1962. It is composed of seven Vidhan Sabha segments.

Dr Ashok Kandary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tapan Mondal of Indian National Congress, Pratima Mondal of All India Trinamool Congress and Sankar Deb Mondal of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 DR. ASHOK KANDARY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 TAPAN MONDAL Indian National Congress
3 PRATIMA MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress
4 SANKAR DEB MONDAL Bahujan Samaj Party
5 SUBHAS NASKAR Revolutionary Socialist Party
6 ASHOKE BAIRAGI New Democratic Party of India
7 JAYKRISHNA HALDAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 SWAPAN KUMAR MANDAL Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.)

Also read: Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Joynagar parliamentary constituency are - Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Joynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba and Magrahat Purba (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Pratima Mondal of Mamata Banerjee-led AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lk Sabha polls. Mondal got 494,746 votes and defeated Subhas Naskar of the RSP who managed to get 386,362 votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019JoynagarWest Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyJoynagar Lok Sabha constituency candidates list
Next
Story

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT35S

cyclone fani impact: Kalinga stadium roof blown off