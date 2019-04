Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kadapa (formerly known as Cuddapah) is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and was dominated by the Communist Party of India in the 1960s before becoming a Congress bastion.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 2 Chadipirala Adi Narayana Reddy Telugu Desam 3 Gundlakunta Sreeramulu Indian National Congress 4 Gujjula Eswaraiah Communist Party of India 5 Sri Rama Chandra Singareddy Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Ameen Peeran Shaik Ambedkar National Congress 7 Lakshmi Reddy Putha Rajyadhikara Party 8 Pedakala Varalakshmi Pyramid Party of India 9 Chadipirala Siva Narayana Reddy Navarang Congress Party 10 Siva Chandra Reddy Komma Anna YSR Congress Party 11 Chadipiralla Siva Narayana Reddy Independent 12 Gona Purushottam Reddy Independent 13 Jakku Chenna Krishna Reddy Independent 14 Gujjula Eswaraiah Communist Party of India 15 Nyamatulla Shaik Independent 16 Peddireddy Showry Subhash Reddy Independent 17 Venu Gopal Rachineni Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular)

This year, issues related to economic development and social prosperity are once again expected to be of prime concern for voters. All 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23.